Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,521 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

