Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

