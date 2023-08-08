Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

