Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 404 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,116 shares of company stock worth $11,879,574. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $555.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

