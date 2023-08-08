Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 240 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 999,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 364,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.