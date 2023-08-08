Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of -334.47, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

