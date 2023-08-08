Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PST. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 1,661.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 657.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 489,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.