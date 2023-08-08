Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $270.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,609,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,834,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

