Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.