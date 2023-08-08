Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $852,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

