Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 661 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

