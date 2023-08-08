Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,337 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

