Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 3.1 %

TTT stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.