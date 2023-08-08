Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCPI stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $272.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

