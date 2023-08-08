Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

