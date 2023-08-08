Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,258.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,310.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,423.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

