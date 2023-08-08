Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 99 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.