Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

