Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.