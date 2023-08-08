ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBT opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

