Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
OCSL opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.