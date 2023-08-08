Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

