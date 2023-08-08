Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

