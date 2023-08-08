Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

