Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FNDX stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

