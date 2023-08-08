LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.76.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

