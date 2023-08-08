Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

