Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

PXD stock opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.