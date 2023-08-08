Perpetual Ltd Invests $659,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.95. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

