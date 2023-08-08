Perpetual Ltd Makes New $844,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.09. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.