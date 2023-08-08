Perpetual Ltd Makes New $841,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE FN opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.