Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.