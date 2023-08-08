Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 16,507 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 273.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

