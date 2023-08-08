Excalibur Management Corp Sells 614 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $429.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.