SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

