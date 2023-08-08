Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,576 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.27.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

