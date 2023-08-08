ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,169,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 801,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

MJ stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.69.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

