25,948 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UGI by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

