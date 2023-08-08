Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Trading Up 1.9 %

EQH stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

