Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

TSM opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

