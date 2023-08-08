Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 12,016 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after buying an additional 652,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,662,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,104,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.