Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,444 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,458 shares of company stock worth $3,652,175 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

