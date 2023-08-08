Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

