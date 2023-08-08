Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

