Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

