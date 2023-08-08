Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,011 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

