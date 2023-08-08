Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $864,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $422.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $437.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,014 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,918. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

