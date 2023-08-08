Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 6,148 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 363,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 247,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $705.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

