Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.