Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,332 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

