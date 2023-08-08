Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,805,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

